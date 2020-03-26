Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves and Steelbook Launch Edition Pre-Order Guide

Persona 5 Royal is bringing new characters, locations, gameplay features, and more to the original Persona 5 RPG. The game launched in Japan last year, but those of us in the West will be able to enjoy the expanded game beginning on Tuesday, March 31st. That said, if you opt for a physical release, there are some big bonuses in it for you.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the Phantom Thieves and SteelBook Launch Edition versions of the game, along with retailer pre-order links and details on additional bonuses where applicable. The Phantom Thieves Edition is selling out quickly, so if you see it in stock, act fast.

Persona 5 Royal: Phantom Thieves Edition: $89.99 – Includes a Joker mask with stand, SteelBook, Soundtrack, Art Book, Collector’s Box, and dynamic PS4 theme.

Persona 5 Royal Launch Edition: $49.99-$59.99 – Includes a SteelBook case, dynamic PS4 theme, and Shigenori Soejima collector’s card.

The official description for Persona 5 Royal reads:

“Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, Persona! Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas. With a new semester at Shujin Academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the metaverse and in your daily life. Persona 5 Royal presents a unique visual style and award nominated composer Shoji Meguro returns with an all-new soundtrack. Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more! Even for the most seasoned Phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice. Wear the mask. Reveal your truth.”

