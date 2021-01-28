Pinocchio Pop Figures Launch On Funko Fair's Disney Day

We are in the final stretch of the Funko Fair 2021 mega event, and it seems as though Funko is saving some of their best Pop figure releases for last. Day 8 is dedicated to Disney, and they're kicking off a full slate of releases with Pop figures based on the 1940 animated classic Pinocchio.

The new figures in the Disney Pinocchio wave include Gepetto with an accordion, school-bound Pinocchio, Figaro the cat kissing Cleo the goldfish, Jiminy Cricket, and the Blue Fairy holding a wand. If you're super lucky, a Blue Fairy Funko Pop Chase figure with glitter will show up on your doorstep. Pre-orders for the Disney Pinocchio Pop figure lineup are available here at Walmart, here on Amazon, and here at Entertainment Earth now. A sparkly Diamond Collection version of Jiminiy Cricket is a BAM exclusive that you can pre-order here while it lasts.

As noted, the Pinocchio Funko Pops are part of the Funko Fair 2021 event, which includes hundreds of new Pop figure releases. You can keep tabs on all of them right here via our master list - including all of the Disney-themed Pops that Funko has planned for today.

As you know, Pinocchio centers around a lonely woodcarver named Gepetto, who makes a wish for his puppet creation to come to life. A magical Blue Fairy grants his request and assigns Jiminy Cricket to be Pinocchio's conscience. If he can prove himself worthy, Pinocchio will succeed in his quest to become a real boy.

What you may not know is that a live-action Pinocchio is in the works for the Disney+ streaming service. The film will be directed by the legendary Robert Zemeckis and feature the equally legendary Tom Hanks as Gepetto. We also learned earlier this week that Luke Evans (of Gaston fame in the live action Beauty and the Beast remake) will be on board as The Coachaman. Additional details on the casting can be found here.

