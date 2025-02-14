PlayStation Figures From God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and More Are 45% Off

Spin Master and PlayStation have teamed up to create 6-inch action figures based on characters from popular games, and now Amazon is offering some of them at a big discount. From the games Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and Ghost of Tsushima, each Shapes Collection action figure is going for only $16.55, which is a whopping 45% off list. Jin Sakai, Atreus, and Varl are the three characters discounted, but other options like Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are also available. These action figures include over 32 points of articulation and tons of detail in their molded outfits, too, giving them an extravagant feel. Head to Amazon her, to see the entire collection, or check out the list below for direct links to the figures that are on sale.

Ghost of Tsushima 6” Jin Sakai Samurai Action Figure & 2 Accessories – $16.55 / Order on Amazon

God of War Ragnarok 6” Atreus Action Figure with 4 Accessories – $16.55 / Order on Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West 6” Varl Action Figure with 3 Accessories – $16.55 / Order on Amazon

PlayStation Vita Exclusive Makes Unexpected Return

A PlayStation Vita game from 2012 is now getting a 2025 release, this time on the Nintendo Switch (or PC). Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered was never even released in the U.S., so this is the first time American PlayStation users will get a chance to play the game.

Battle Destiny Remastered’s description reads as follows:

“Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits. Relive legendary moments from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny with enhanced maps and graphics. Choose your faction from Earth Alliance Forces, ZAFT, or the Archangel, and complete missions alongside familiar pilots and Mobile Suits from the series.”

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered is set to release on May 12, 2025 via the Switch and PC.



