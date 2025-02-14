PlayStation Vita Exclusive Makes Unexpected Return and Fans Can’t Believe It

A PlayStation Vita exclusive from 2012 has just made an unexpected return 13 years later, but not on PS4 or PS5, but Nintendo Switch and PC. The PlayStation Vita library is obscure to many PlayStation fans due to the fact that the vast majority of PlayStation fans never purchased the handheld console, which was a major flop for Sony. More than this, the PS Vita game in question was never released outside of Japan, so the only way those in the west were able to get their hands on it was via a Japanese PSN account or via export. Suffice to say, not many in North America know about this PS Vita game.

That said, those interested can remedy this because the game is being remastered and re-released, this time beyond just Japan, on May 12, 2025 via the Switch and PC. The game is Mobile Suit Gundam Seed: Battle Destiny Remastered, and it is being brought to market by developer B.B. Studio and publisher Bandai Namco.

“Become a pilot in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, for the first time available with English localization! Engage in thrilling, action-packed Gundam battles, complete missions, and tune up your newly acquired Mobile Suits,” reads an official description of the game.

The game’s official description continues: “Relive legendary moments from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny with enhanced maps and graphics. Choose your faction from Earth Alliance Forces, ZAFT, or the Archangel, and complete missions alongside familiar pilots and Mobile Suits from the series.”

Suffice to say, PlayStation fans did not expect to ever see this game again, let alone see it return but not on a PlayStation platform.

“Oh damn, this came outta nowhere,” reads the top comment on the YouTube trailer above. “I never thought they would remaster any game at all this is a surprise hope to see more coming,” adds another comment.

