Get These Pokemon Poke Ball and Pikachu Nintendo Switch Cases for Only $10 Each

A protective case for the Nintendo Switch is a must if you plan on traveling with it, and the most popular options tend to run between $15 and $40. However, you can score officially licensed Pikachu and Poke Ball Pokemon PowerA designs today for only $9.99 (50% off).

The Pokemon-themed design of the cases include a silouette pattern on the protective shell along with a rubberized Pikachu / Poke Ball icon on the bottom right hand corner. Both cases also feature zippered mesh storage and a screen protector flap that includes slots for 9 games. You can order both designs here at Best Buy for $9.99 each until the end of the day today, July 10th. The Poke Ball design is also available here on Amazon for the same price (backordered until July 18th). The Pikachu design (pictured below) is a Best Buy exclusive.

Unfortunately, if you don't already own a Nintendo Switch, getting your hands on one at the moment has proven difficult thanks to a pandemic-related shortage. However we've seen stock trickle into retailers more frequently over the last week or so. Keep tabs on the links below for restocks.

Bundle Deals (Prices Vary): Some retailers are bundling the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles with games and accessories. If you're willing to spend more to get a Switch, these might be your best option. You can check out some of those options below.

