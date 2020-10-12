Prime Day 2020: Amazon's Huge Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale is On

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sales event officially kicks off tomorrow, October 12th, but they have launched a whole bunch of early deals that include many of their popular Alexa, Kindle, and security devices. What's more, another one of their huge buy 2, get 1 free sales is on with a whole bunch of top books, movies, toys, and more.

You can shop the entire Amazon B2G1 free sale right here while it lasts. Use the toolbar to break the sale down by category or the sale search bar to find something specific. To help you get started, we've picked out a handful of gems from the sale below. This time around, it seems as though categories like books and movies contain the best items.

Movies:

Books:

There are many additional deals where this came from so head on over to Amazon to shop them all while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.