Big PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Console Restock is Happening at Walmart Today

(Photo: Sony/Microsoft)

If you haven't scored a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S yet, today is shaping up to be a golden opportunity to finally, FINALLY end the madness. An increasingly rare heads up opportunity to grab the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S is happening at Walmart. Your next big chance to order one of these consoles at the standard price is happening today, March 4th online at Walmart starting at precisely 12pm PST / 3pm EST. Make sure that you are signed in to your Walmart account and have the following links ready to go at launch time:

Keep in mind that Walmart often launches new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S stock in waves, so you might see a wave drop at 3pm followed by a second wave at, say 3:30pm. These kinds of Walmart launches have proven do be gold mines for many, so here's hoping that today is another one of those days.

Tips for Buying the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Online

First off, keep tabs on the following links for additional restocks since they seem to be happening at a more regular clip. Note that Walmart advertises launch times directly on their product pages, giving you advance notice of a restock. The 12pm PST / 3pm EST window has been their go-to launch time lately, so it would be a good idea to check their links within an hour of that time on a daily basis. Walmart has also had more success in delivering wins for hopeful gamers than other retailers. Still, you can expect quick sell outs and website issues with each launch.

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

Another thing to keep in mind is that when one major retailer gets new stock of the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, there's a solid chance that other major retailers will drop additional stock on the same day. That has been the case with the last few major restocks, so it's worth keeping an eye out for them at multiple retailers.

