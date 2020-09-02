Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection Hits Blu-ray in 4K UHD

Fans of Sylvester Stallone and the Rambo franchise can now own the entire collection of films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital thanks to a fully loaded box set collection. What's more, this enormous release is wrapped in SteelBooks that feature some spectacular artwork.

Indeed, the covers were created by artist Justin Erickson / First Blood, Ken Taylor / Rambo: First Blood Part II, Grzegorz Domaradzki / Rambo III, Vance Kelly / Rambo, and John Guydo / Rambo: Last Blood. In addition to the films, the set will include tons of special features like deleted scenes, exclusive featurettes, theatrical trailers, audio commentaries, and more.

Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection in 4K is only available right here Best Buy, who have the market cornered on exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray releases. At the time of writing, it's priced at $94.99, which is $25 lower than Lionsgate's suggested retail price. Pre-orders are expected to ship on October 27th.

Indeed, Zack Snyder's 2007 mega hit film 300 (based on the Frank Miller graphic novel of the same name) is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Digital on October 6, but you can prepare for glorious high definition starting today.

The 300 4K UHD Blu-ray is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.99. You won't be charged until is ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. However, a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook with an even better design (pictured above) is live right here for $29.99.

