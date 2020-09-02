Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection Hits Blu-ray in 4K UHD

By Sean Fallon

rambo-steelbook-4k-blu-ray

Fans of Sylvester Stallone and the Rambo franchise can now own the entire collection of films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital thanks to a fully loaded box set collection. What's more, this enormous release is wrapped in SteelBooks that feature some spectacular artwork.

Indeed, the covers were created by artist Justin Erickson / First Blood, Ken Taylor / Rambo: First Blood Part II, Grzegorz Domaradzki / Rambo III, Vance Kelly / Rambo, and John Guydo / Rambo: Last Blood. In addition to the films, the set will include tons of special features like deleted scenes, exclusive featurettes, theatrical trailers, audio commentaries, and more.

Rambo: The Complete SteelBook Collection in 4K is only available right here Best Buy, who have the market cornered on exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray releases. At the time of writing, it's priced at $94.99, which is $25 lower than Lionsgate's suggested retail price. Pre-orders are expected to ship on October 27th.

You can check out more of Best Buy's exclusive Blu-ray SteelBook releases right here. One of them is the recently released gem featured below.

300-4k-steelbook

Indeed, Zack Snyder's 2007 mega hit film 300 (based on the Frank Miller graphic novel of the same name) is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Digital on October 6, but you can prepare for glorious high definition starting today.

0comments

The 300 4K UHD Blu-ray is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.99. You won't be charged until is ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. However, a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook with an even better design (pictured above) is live right here for $29.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of