Rare Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Multipacks Are Back

Back in 2019 Amazon launched exclusive Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Phantomstrike Squadron and Alphastrike Counterforce multipacks. They’ve been hard to find since then, but you have a second chance to add them to your collection starting today. Both have been reissued, and you can get your pre-orders in via the links below. Note that they have an estimated arrival time of November. They might arrive sooner but, either way, you won’t be charged until they ship.

Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3 Pack ($49.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “Skyward and the Deception phantomstrike Squadron have been attacking key Autobot positions, launching quick strike surprise attacks. The Autobus alphastrike counterforce: slamdance, a Clone of Sideswipe built for covert operations, and trenchfoot — must analyze deception attack patterns, anticipate the next target, and counterstrike. This Autobot alphastrike counterforce pack includes 3 figures: deluxe slamdance, a G2 deco’d deluxe covert Clone Sideswipe, and a battle Masters figure, trenchfoot.”

Transformers Toys Generations War for Cybertron Voyager Decepticon Phantomstrike Squadron 4 Pack ($49.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: “The Deception phantomstrike Squadron: skywarp, shrute, fracas, and terror-daxtyl are tasked with identifying and attacking key Autobot positions, launching quick strike surprise attacks. Having discovered their tactics, the Autobus alphastrike counterforce attempt to analyze their attack patterns, anticipate their next target, and counterstrike. This deception phantomstrike Squadron pack includes 4 figures: Voyager Skyward and 3 battle Masters figures: shrute, fracas, and terror-daxtyl.”

While you’re at it, make sure to check out the The Studio Series Commander Class Constructicons (Devastator) Hook & Long Haul 2-pack and the Age of the Primes Rescue Bot Heatwave and Sky-Bye Voyager Class figures that Hasbro released last week. Details about the figures and where they can be pre-ordered can be found below.

Transformers Studio Series 86 Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Long Haul & Constructicon Hook / $89.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie from the screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 6 1/2-inch (16.5 cm) 2-pack that includes highly articulated Constructicon Long Haul and Constructicon Hook action figures! Convert the Constructicon Long Haul action figure from robot to dump truck mode in 19 steps. Convert the Constructicon Hook action figure from robot to crane mode in 17 steps. Combine with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure!”

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte action figure! This 7-inch Sky-Byte action figure converts between robot mode and shark mode in 28 steps. Includes 2 fin accessories and a blaster accessory that attaches to the figure.”

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Rescue Bot Heatwave / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This 7-inch Rescue Bot Heatwave action figure converts between robot mode and fire truck mode in 29 steps. Includes Energon axe, heat blaster, and ladder accessories.”