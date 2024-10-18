Robosen Buzz Lightyear Robot Figure Goes to Infinity and Beyond

You might be familar with Robosen’s line of super elaborate Transformers robots, but now they’ve parntered with Disney / Pixar to deliver the ultimate Toy Story Buzz Lightyear figure. The figure was initially slated to launch in 2023, but they spent another year getting all of the details right. The result is a super impressive robot that basically makes the idea of your toys magically coming alive very close to reality.

The Buzz Lightyear robot features 23 high precision servo motors, 75 microchips, and ‘ultra-micro programmable joints” that provide subtle eye and lip movements. It even walks! Add in a movie-accurate character voice (which may or may not be Tim Allen) with 34 commands and over 200 original audio clips and you have a unique and lifelike interactive experience. You can even program the robot yourself via an app or PC.

Of course, the big question is – how much is all of this fancy toy tech going to cost? The answer is $599.99, which is actually more on the lower end of the price range when compared to previous Transformers releases from Robosen. If you have the means, you can pick one up here at The Disney Store with free shipping using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. It’s expected to arrive on November 11th, which means that it could be one hell of a gift for a very lucky Toy Story fan.

The complete list of features for the Robosen Toy Story Buzz Lightyear robot figure are as follows:

Interactive robotic Buzz Lightyear figure

Created by Robosen in collaboration with Disney and Pixar

Features 23 built-in high precision servo motors and 75 microchips

Robosen has custom-designed ‘ultra-micro’ programmable joints for the character, enabling Buzz Lightyear’s subtle eye and lip movements

Movie-accurate character voice recites memorable Buzz lines

Electronic animated joints enable Buzz to walk and move like in the movies

Amazingly realistic actions, along with dynamic voice and light-up features, provide the most interactive and realistic robotic experience

Two interaction modes: Voice + App

Create your own scenes with in-app programming or with your PC

Features exquisite modeling and classic space suit colors that authentically represent the Space Ranger

Wings extend and retract

The pre-installed footplate features Andy’s signature. An official blank foot accessory is provided for players to replace it with their own handwritten signature

Set also includes two pairs of interchangeable hands to match the Space Ranger’s various poses

Includes PD fast-charging adapter (Type C)

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story movies

Don’t forget that Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters in 2025. You can check out the latest news about the film right here.