Adventure Time’s Marceline Rocks The Nightosphere With This Exclusive Vinyl

ThinkGeek is adding another exclusive Spacelab9 vinyl to their collection with the Marceline the Vampire Queen "Rock the Nightosphere" Mini LP. These Adventure Time jams follow other vinyl releases that run the gamut from Star Wars to Labyrinth to Dark Souls. Interested parties should move on this one quickly since the release is limited to 1000 units. From the product page:

(Photo: ThinkGeek)

When you're, like, 1000 years old, you need to find a way to entertain yourself. Rocking out is a good way to accomplish that goal. The undead deserve a good rock out session from time to time. Throw your rock horns up with this exclusive mini LP inspired by Marceline from Adventure Time. After Adventure Time comes rock-out time. Sing a song about whatever you want - maybe a fisherman.

Product Specifications:

• Marceline the Vampire Queen - Rock the Nightosphere Exclusive LP

• Officially-licensed Adventure Time merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Mini LP featuring songs based on your favorite vampire queen

Side A

1.The Fry Song (1:04)

2.I'm Just Your Problem (1:45)

3.Journal Song (1:22)

Side B

1.Nuts (0:48)

2.Remember You (2:04)

3.House Hunting Song (1:28)

4.Not Just Your Little Girl (0:20)

The biggest Marceline fans might want to consider enhancing the experience with a Marceline Sweater Dress and boots from the Dr. Martens Adventure Time collection. You can even get replicas of her axe bass. Check out the gallery below for additional pics of the Marceline the Vampire Queen "Rock the Nightosphere" Mini LP.