Ruggable Launches Stylish New Line of Marvel Comics Rugs

There are absolutely no shortage of ways for fans to share their love of Marvel Comics, with the publisher’s popular superhero characters getting a number of epic tributes in the form of merchandise. If you’d like to channel your love of Marvel’s heroes into your interior design, a new line of washable rugs from Ruggable is right up your alley. The new collection, which is in partnership with Marvel, offers a number of one-of-a-kind designs channeling characters like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Captain America. Each of the rug designs are available in ten sizes — 2×3, 2.5×7, 2.5×10, 3×5, 5×7, 6×9, 8×10, 9×12, 6′ Round and 8′ Round.

“Partnering with an iconic brand like Marvel has been such a blast for our team,” Jeneva Bell, Ruggable Founder and President, said in a statement. “Growing up with many of Marvel’s characters, our team is beyond thrilled to finally bring these designs to life and offer a new way to bring the fandom into the home.”

With a variety of both subtle and daring designs, the new Marvel rug collection was created for all. Whether you’re a young, old, new or lifetime fan, you are bound to discover a design that blends your love for these characters perfectly with a range of decor styles. Using Ruggable’s 2-piece Rug System, the durable rugs are designed to add energetic, eye-catching hues and inspiration to your living spaces, all while handling any of life’s messes.

The collection is now available to purchase at Ruggable’s website in the US, Canada, and the UK, with prices beginning at $99. Keep scrolling to check out a few designs from the collection, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers Logo Charcoal

“Become an honorary Avengers member. Designed to look like a rug you’d see in the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization, our Avengers Logo Charcoal Rug features a large logo in the center with a subtle repeating logo pattern in the background in shades of dark and light grey. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”

Marvel Logo Multicolor

“A colorful symbol for the true Marvel fan. Our Marvel Logo Multicolor Rug features a typographical design in vibrant shades of red, yellow, orange, blue, grey, and cream. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”

Webbed Hero Dark Grey

“Marvel meets pop art. Our Webbed Hero Dark Grey Rug features a layered design showcasing a close up of classic Spider-Man and his web in shades of charcoal, light grey, and black. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”

Wakanda Forever Sahara

“For a fresh, earthy feel. Our Wakanda Forever Sahara Rug features design elements and symbols inspired by the tribes of Wakanda. The geometric pattern of this Black Panther rug is done in black on a sandy brown jute-like background. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”

Infinite Heroes Ink Black

“This retro-inspired Avengers rug is sure to become a classic. Featuring a black monoline design on a creamy white background, our Infinite Heroes Ink Black Rug showcases the OG-style Super Heroes, including Black Panther, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and more. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”

Marvel Damask Charcoal

“Classic characters with a classic design. Our Marvel Damask Charcoal Rug features the original Marvel Super Heroes and symbols from the 1960s, including Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wasp in white on a charcoal grey background. Made from our water-resistant, stain-resistant, and machine-washable low-pile Chenille material.”