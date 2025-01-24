S.H.Figuarts Broly Gets a Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary Re-Issue

Bandai Namco has reissued the S.H.Figuarts Broly in celebration of Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary. The figure stands about 8.6 inches tall, and includes multiple accessories and effects parts as well as a Dragon Ball 40th anniversary display stand. If you’re hoping to use Broly’s powerful Eraser Cannon in some type of brawl, then you’ll have to pre-order him from Bandai here, where he’s currently priced at $90. Since it’s a re-issue, Broly might disappear fast, so grab one while you can. Head below for more details on the figure.

S.H.Figuarts Broly – 40th Anniversary Reissue Edition – $90 / Includes: Main body, exchangeable hand left/right x 2 types, exchangeable expression parts x 2 types, effect parts x 3, 40th anniversary commemorative display stand set, Original display stand / Arrival estimated for November 2025 / Pre-order here at Bandai



Gohan vs Broly in Dragon Ball Super Manga

Broly’s place among the Z fighters is solidified by chapter 103 of the manga, titled “A Legacy Towards the Future”. The chapter opens with Goku and Gohan taking a second to brawl so Goku can see how strong Gohan has really become, especially with his new Super Saiyan Beast form. While the two have a good time testing Ultra Instinct vs Beast, Goku eventually steps down to let Broly have a shot.

Gohan vs. Broly has probably been a fan-held fantasy for a long time, especially since unusual match ups are just par for the course. While Gohan has always been strong in the past, especially in the original Z anime, he’s never quite reached the heights to take Broly down. Broly’s re-introduction in Dragon Ball Super allows for a new story and new accepted power levels. That’s all to say that Gohan might not have had what it would take before, but now, with his new Beast form, a full-out Gohan vs Broly match would be a sight to see.

During this chapter however, the two went head to head for a minute with Gohan in his Ultimate Form and Broly in his base. But once Gohan ups his power to Beast level, Broly takes it up a notch into his Super Saiyan form. Usually, as we know, this would mean Broly would become uncontrollable with power, but this time it doesn’t quite play out that way. Broly instead controls the power, using the techniques that he’s learned in his time training with Beerus and Goku.

After that show of power, all the Saiyans jump in. Sadly, our full-out Gohan vs. Broly battle remains unfinished, but it was cool while it lasted!



