S.H.Figuarts Jujutsu Kaisen High School Gojo and Geto Figures Are On Sale Now

(Photo: Jujutsu Kaisen Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto Jujutsu Techincal High School S.H.Figuarts Action Figure )

Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be excited about the latest drop from S.H.Figuarts… a blast to the past so to speak, or at least back to a simpler season 2, when high school Gojo and Geto were just students at Jujutsu Technical High School, living relatively happy-go-lucky lives. These figures might even come with a smile or two… a rare sight for these two characters in the present day.

Coming in at $84.99 each, these figures are a great way to add the ever-loved high school versions of these characters to your collection. You can pre-order them now via the links below, and they should arrive by June 2025. The drop includes:

Suguru Geto Jujutsu Technical High School Action Figure – the powerful sorcerer stands 6-inches tall and includes 4x optional expressions, 3x left hands, 4x right hands, and 1x pair of hands in pockets / See at Entertainment Earth

Satoru Gojo Jujutsu Technical High School Action Figure – every one's favorite character looks fantastic! The 6 and 1/3-inch figure includes 4x optional expressions, 3x left hands, 6x right hands, 1x pair of hands in pockets, and 1x sunglasses! / See at Entertainment Earth

Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

The Future of Jujutsu Kaisen

Fans of the series are probably aware that the final chapter of the manga was released last week, on Sunday, September 29th. Chapter 271 went live, and the ambitious ending has left fans feeling satisfied. The creator, Gege Akutami, thanked his fans with a special drawing of Yuji Itadori, closing his impressive run with a note of gratitude.

Now, fans of the anime await the third season. Although the studio in charge of the anime did confirm a season 3 sometime ago, news about when has been pretty nonexistent. Hopefully Studio MAPPA will give us an update soon, some even speculating that we'll hear something during Jump Festa 2025.

Until then, Jujutsu Kaisen remains frozen in our memory – just like the high school Gojo and Geto action figures above – and hopefully our happy memories of seasons 1 and 2 will be enough to hold us over til 2025. Or, if you really can't wait, check out the manga, which should be available on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus.