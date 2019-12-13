Samuel L. Jackson’s Voice Arrives on Alexa Devices With an Explicit Option

First announced back in September, Amazon’s celebrity voice program for Alexa devices has kicked off with Samuel L. Jackson – and it just might be the best 99 cents you’ll ever spend. Granted, the skill won’t allow you to completely replace Alexa as your voice assistant, but it will allow you to interact with Samuel L. Jackson in all sorts of fun and useful ways. And yes, if you want him to swear at you, that can be arranged.

You can purchase and enable the Samuel L. Jackson skill right here, or you can ask your device directly by saying “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson” (during the setup process you’ll be asked about your clean or explicit content preference). After that, you can interact with him in many of the same ways that you do with the standard Alexa assistant – you just need to start your queries or requests with “Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson…”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, you can get Samuel L. Jackson to tell you the weather, get information on his career and personal interests, and more. You can also get him to play your music, set timers, wake you up, tell jokes, sing songs like Happy Birthday, play rock paper scissors and so on.

If you don’t have an Alexa device, keep in mind that Amazon is currently running deal that allows Prime members to get a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for only 99 cents with the purchase of 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited (auto-renewal / cancel anytime) for a total cost of $8.98 (non Prime members can score the deal for $10.98). You can take advantage of the deal right here while it lasts.

An Echo Dot will usually run you at least $25 when its on sale, so this is a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that you can cancel the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription before you’re charged for another $7.99 membership fee (Prime members) or $9.99 membership fee (non Prime members).

Head on over to Amazon’s holiday page for more of the deals they have going on for Alexa-enabled devices.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.