Seven 4K Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbook Arrives January 7th

David Fincher fans, listen up…an all-new 4K UltraHD limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook of Seven (or Se7en), the iconic 1995 crime drama starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwenyth Paltrow is set for release on January 7th. The cover design appears to based on the end of the chase scene in the rain when John Doe confronts David Mills, which is an interesting choice.

First unveiled last month, pre-orders are now live here on Amazon. Grab one quickly, because it has already sold out at other major retailers. The list of special features and technical specs has also been announced, and you can find them below.

Seven Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition Pre-order on Amazon

NEW 4K RESTORATION SUPERVISED BY DAVID FINCHER

HDR10 PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Four audio commentaries featuring David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and other collaborators on the film

Additional and extended scenes

Alternate endings

AND MORE…

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Seven has definitely solidified itself in film history, now considered in some lists as one of the best of all-time. David Fincher has also gone on to do big things in the years since. His impressive catalog also includes directing credits on other iconic films such as: Fight Club, Gone Girl, The Social Network and Zodiac. His talents have gone beyond the silver screen, landing him a deal with Netflix, where he created Mindhunter, one of the most beloved series in recent memory. And, if your taste is similar to mine, you’re probably also wishing that it had been greenlit for a third season.

With Fincher’s popularity having grown so spectacularly since, it’s no wonder that Seven has remained so prominent in audiences memories (besides, it’s the kind of movie that sticks with you). Earlier this year, a Se7en 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition was released that also completely sold out, so you’ll want to keep that in mind with regard to the new Steelbook edition.

Crazy final acts became a staple for Fincher, a director who works particularly well with high tension scenarios. From the final explosion in Fight Club, to that one famous scene with Andrew Garfield in The Social Network (you know the one), and the horrible moment of realization from Brad Pitt of what was in the box at the end of Seven, Fincher has given film fans something to remember forever, even if it’s only in our nightmares.

Indeed, this is one of the most memorable films ever made, and frequently considered to have one of the most haunting finales in film history. Brad Pitt’s charisma and style shine as he takes on the role of a hotheaded bad boy, while Morgan Freeman delivers one of the best renditions of a haggard detective, ready to get out of the game for good.

