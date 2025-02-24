Transformers Sleep Mode Optimus Prime MDLX Figure Now Available to Pre-Order

Optimus Prime has fallen! Threezero has launched the limited edition Transformers Optimus Prime Sleep Mode MDLX Action Figure, which features the leader of the Autobots near death. Optimus Prime includes an all-new deco that features a heavily damaged paint scheme of black and grey with multiple cracks and scratches. With 48 points of articulation and a die cast metal frame, the Optimus Prime MDLX Action Figure is going for $99 with an estimated delivery set for June 2025. Head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order here (free U.S. shipping), and read below for more details on the figure.

Transformers Optimus Prime Sleep Mode MDLX Action Figure – $99.00 / See at Entertainment Earth: “The Transformers MDLX Optimus Prime Sleep Mode Action Figure Exclusive stands approximately 7-inches tall, with approximately 48 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Battle-damaged and weathered paint effects have been added to the battle mask, chest windows, and limbs of the figure. This figure is redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau, with its iconic designs remixed to incorporate a hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic. Meanwhile, it features threezero’s unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, enhancing the figure’s tactile playability and durability.”



Accessories: 1x Ion Blaster 1x Energon Axe, 1x Creation Matrix of Leadership, 6x interchangeable hands (2x pairs posed, 1x pair fists, 1x pair for holding Energon Axe, 1x pair for holding blaster, 1x pair for holding Creation Matrix)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Developer Might be Making a Transformers Game

Back in February, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II developer Saber Interactive would be developing a new video game for a “tentpole” Hasbro franchise. While we don’t know exactly which franchise he’d be talking about, it seems likely that it’s Transformers.

“We have many new digital collaborations in the works, but I’m especially excited to announce this one today, being a personal fan of many of this team’s games,” said Cocks. “Hasbro and Saber Interactive will be collaborating on an all-new video game partnership developed by the team behind 2024’s megahit, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. Combining high-octane single-player action and amazing multiplayer with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title, based on one of our tentpole IPs, is sure to be a hit.”

With Transformers moving away from their big screen focus, a videogame from the successful Saber Interactive team could be just what they need to reignite interest. We’ll just have to see if our assumptions are correct.



