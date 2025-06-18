Some of Tim Burton’s Best Movies Get a New Funko Pop Drop

Generally, when Funko releases a wave of Funko Pops the focus on a specific film or TV show. However, this time around they’re celebrating some of Tim Burton’s best movies (specifically his iconic stop-motion animated films) together in one wave – The Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The lineup starts with the Corpse Bride with Butterflies Funko Pop Plus, a higher end Pop Figurine that includes more detail than the standard line. You’ll notice that the Bride is covered in butterflies – a reference to the ending moments of the movie. Next, Funko decided to bless dog and Halloween lovers alike as the second Pop features Victor and his pup Sparky from Frankenweenie. As a Funko Pop and Pop Buddy set, two individual figures are included of Victor and Sparky in the movie’s signature black and white. Lastly, don’t miss the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, which feature the two main characters Jack and Sally in some updated “Couture” outfits (in which they both look absolutely fabulous). Pre-orders for the wave can be found in the list below..

New Tim Burton Funko Pops (The Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, and The Nightmare Before Christmas) Order on amazon

The Nightmare Before Christmas Debate: Christmas or Halloween Movie?

In recent years the debate over whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie has heated up, fans divided over which holiday it better suits. Myself? I’ve been a staunch believer in the Christmas spirit of the film being deeply embedded within the film, and as such, it makes a perfect Christmas Eve movie. Time it just right and Jack can be delivering gifts right alongside Santa Claus in real time. Unfortunately, some bigger names in the business might disagree with me.

While speaking with ComicBook at the grand opening of Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida, Danny Elfman, who provided Jack Skellington with his singing voice and composed the music for the movie, gave his opinion on the long-had debate, stating that the movie was meant for both holidays, but he thinks its true heart is in Halloween.

“Well, technically, it’s both. But for me, it’s still a Halloween movie because I’m a Halloween baby. Halloween is my favorite night of the year,” Elfman confirmed. “I did voice Jack Skellington, who is Halloweenland, and even though Jack loves Christmasland, and I love singing about and writing songs about Christmasland, in Jack’s heart, he’s still the king of Halloweenland, come on now. He’s the Pumpkin King, not the Christmas Tree King.”

Well, there you have it. Do you agree with me that it’s a Christmas movie, or with Danny Elfman, a singer and composer of the film, that it’s truly a Halloween movie? The choice lies with you!



