Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Pre-Order Guide: New Design Pairs With Even Better Noise Cancellation

Today, Sony announced their WH-1000XM5 headphones, a new model that promises to be a major upgrade over the outstanding WH-1000XM4. In addition to a more comfortable and stylish design, the the new flagship of the 1000X series features major enhancements to noise cancellation and audio quality performance.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones up the ante on noise cancellation thanks to the addition of a second processor. Together, the two processors control eight microphones that "dramatically" reduce frequency, especially mid- to high-frequency noise. They also automatically optimize noise cancelation (Adaptive Sound Control) depending on your current environment and wearing conditions.

Sony also went with 30mm carbon fiber drivers on the WH-1000XM5, which they claim will improve noise canceling, sound clarity, and bass reproduction. Call quality is also getting a major upgrade thanks to four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction.

Battery life is listed at 30 hours, which is identical to the e WH-1000XM4. However, quick charging has been upgraded from 10 minutes of charging for 5 hours of playback to 3 minutes of charging for 3 hours of playback.

As for the design, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are available in black or silver with a look that's sleeker than its predecessors. Features include a soft fit, synthetic leather that "fits snuggly around the head taking pressure off the users' ears and blocking out external noise".

The Sony Headphones Connect app is where you'll be able to tweak settings and features. You can also handle integrations like Quick Access, which allow users can configure the headphones to resume Spotify music playback with two or three taps. Additional smart features include Speak-to-Chat, which automatically stops music and adjusts ambient sound to accommodate a conversation. The WH-1000XM5 headphones are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.

Finally, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones utilize multipoint connection with Bluetooth, which simplifies the paring process with two devices. The headphones can automatically switch to a device receiving a call, and users can move back and forth between these devices with the push of a button.

Of course, premium sound and features will come at a premium price. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are priced at $400, and you can pre-order them now here on Amazon ($398) and here at Best Buy ($399.99) with a release date set for May 20th.