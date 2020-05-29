Space Force Funko Pops Are Ready for Launch

Greg Daniels and Steve Carell of The Office have reunited for a new show called Space Force, which debuts on Netflix today May 29th. The highly anticipated series parodies the real-world Space Force, and follows Carell's character General Mark R. Naird, who is tasked with leading the newly minted military branch. Naturally, Funko has Pop figures on the launch pad for the event.

The wave includes a Pop figure of General Naird in formal attire holding a rocket and Marcus the Chimstronaut. F. Tony Scaramucci and General Naird - in what appears to be moon camo holding a rocket - round out the series as Target exclusives. All four Pop figures are available to pre-order at Target now with shipping slated for January. Granted, Space Force probably won't live up to the expectations of The Office fans. That said, if you aren't excited about the Space Force Pops, perhaps the following new The Office products will be up your alley...

Fisher-Price has added the legendary comedy series The Office to their line of Little People figures! This adorable collection includes Michael Scott, Dwight, Jim, and Pam complete with their classic outfits and fun touches like Michael's World's Best Boss mug and a Jim Hearts Pam note.

Fisher-Price's Little People collection is designed for children, but it says "ages 1-101" right on the box (sorry 102 year-olds!). Indeed, we can see adult fans of the show enjoying these figures on their desk at work, and they'll take up less space than The Office Funko Pops. If you do have kids, the Little People figures are a great way to get them hooked on the show early - they'll pair nicely with The Office children's book that went live on Amazon recently.

The Office Figure Set by Little People is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for July. While you're there, you might want to pick up another bit of new family-friendly The Office-related merch...

The classic UNO card game from Mattel is getting a makeover that's based on NBC's iconic comedy series The Office! Indeed, you can avoid work like a true Dunder Mifflin employee by joining Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight in a version of UNO that highlights scenes from the show and includes Kevin's Famous Chili rule. Naturally, this involves dropping all of the cards that you worked so hard to prepare.

The Office version of UNO is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $5.99 with shipping slated for July.

Getting back to Space Force, the synopsis for the show reads:

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher."

