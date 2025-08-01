Spider-Man Day 2025 McFarlane Toys Marvel Statues Are On Sale Now

Get your webslingers ready! Spider-Man Day 2025 is happening today, August 1st, and McFarlane Toy’s is celebrating the occasion with three new comic book-inspired Spider-Man statues. The first 1:10 scale statue features Ghost-Spider, aka Spider Gwen, posed to match the comic cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 created by artist J. Scott Campbell. The second 1:10 scale statue available for Spider-Man Day is especially interesting in that it is inspired by the classic comic corner box that can be seen on the cover of Spider-Man comics. The third statue is also going to be a fan favorite as it is in 1:6 scale and is based on Todd McFarlane’s iconic cover for Spider-Man #1.

All three statues will be available to pre-order starting on August 1st at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth, though they should also be available on Amazon and Walmart at that time. Direct links to both retailers will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: The statues are live. Additional links added below. Ghost-Spider has been revealed as a GameStop exclusive. Beyond that, you’ll find details on an awesome new 1000-piece limited edition Spider-Man Day blacklight poster featuring Miles & Gwen that’s available to order now from Displate for $149.

In related Spider-Man Day merch news, Displate’s Limited Edition, 3D-printed Spider-Man poster that features Spider-Man aka Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider Gwen Stacy swinging through the Spider-Verse, an image that looks like it came straight from the 2023 film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The poster is textured and reacts to black light, which creates an amazing-looking effect . Again, there are only going to be 1000 copies of this limited-edition poster, so if you want it for your own gaming space, you’ll have to act fast. This Displate Metal Poster will be available starting today, July 31st for $149 right here at Displate.com. Additional Marvel poster designs from Displate can be found here.

