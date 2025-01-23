Spin Master Launches DC Metal Force Figures

Spin Master has brought DC fans some awesome new action figures inspired by the DC Kids animated TV show, DC Metal Force, where the DC heroes we all know and love are suited up in full metal suits for an all-out showdown. The new figures range in size, with the base Metal Force Attack Action Figures capable of shifting from 4” to 6”. The transforming Batwing playset also stands out, as it can transform from the Batwing into a Mech Mode robot that stands over a foot tall. The entire collection is now available to order here on Amazon, and details on the complete lineup can be found below.

Spinmaster DC Metal Force Action Figures and Playsets:

Metal Force Armor Attack Action Figures – $14.99 / “Go from stealth mode to combat readiness with innovative 2-in-1 figures that shift from 4” mini heroes to mighty 6” warriors in Metal Force armor! Equipped with built-in blasters & firing projectors, get ready to defend Gotham City or cause chaos. Choose from Batman & The Joker.”

/ “Go from stealth mode to combat readiness with innovative 2-in-1 figures that shift from 4” mini heroes to mighty 6” warriors in Metal Force armor! Equipped with built-in blasters & firing projectors, get ready to defend Gotham City or cause chaos. Choose from Batman & The Joker.” 12” Extra Large Metal Force Heroes Action Figures – $14.99 / “Elevate iconic heroes to new heights with 12” action figures sporting Metal Force armor with, perfect for children & collectors alike to recreate famous battles or showcase the heroes in dynamic displays! Choose from Batman & Superman.”

/ “Elevate iconic heroes to new heights with 12” action figures sporting Metal Force armor with, perfect for children & collectors alike to recreate famous battles or showcase the heroes in dynamic displays! Choose from Batman & Superman.” Metal Force Brainiac vs. Batman Action Figure Pack – $19.99 / “Engage in combat with this 2-piece set featuring a 12” Brainiac figure with posable tentacles & an exclusive 4” Batman figure that launches blasters! With multiple points of articulation, this set lets fans recreate iconic stances & dynamic battle scenes.”

/ “Engage in combat with this 2-piece set featuring a 12” Brainiac figure with posable tentacles & an exclusive 4” Batman figure that launches blasters! With multiple points of articulation, this set lets fans recreate iconic stances & dynamic battle scenes.” Metal Force Transforming Batwing – $26.99 / “Bring heroic battles to playtime with this epic 2-in-1 playset! It morphs from a sleek Batwing into a towering Mech Mode robot that stands over a foot tall, complete with a projectile launcher & blaster to defeat villains. Includes 4” Batman & Superman figures.”

If you’d like to watch DC Metal Force, all 8 episodes are currently available on YouTube here.

