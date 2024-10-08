Squishmallows Get Extra Squishy Prime Day Deals
The lineup includes licensed Squishmallows from Harry Potter, Sonic the Hedgehog, Disney, and more.
Squish all of the Squishmallows you can handle thanks to Amazon, who have tons of the popular plush on sale as part of their Prime Big Deal Days event. The lineup includes a little bit of everything, even licensed plush from franchises like Harry Potter, Pokemon, Hello Kitty, and Sonic the Hedgehog with discounts that run as high as 50% off. Below you'll find some useful links to find your next fluffy friend.
On a related note, Jazwares recently launched adorable Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallows plush in celebration of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel, which sees Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder reprise their roles from the original 1988 film. The Squishmallows are of the 10-inch variety, which makes them very squishable indeed. Unfortunately, they're not part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, but they won't break the bank at around $13-$15 each. You can or the Beetlejuice and Sandworm Squishmallows right here on Amazon and here at Walmart now.
Here's the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: "Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now, You can also pick up the movie on 4K Blu-ray.
