Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection Re-released on Blu-ray With Digital Codes

The Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection has been released on Blu-ray several times at this point, but it seems as though the latest version will include digital codes for the first time. Pre-orders are live now, there are a few things to keep in mind before picking it up - staring with the list of included films:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek First Contact

Str Trek Insurrection

Star Trek Nemesis

Bonus Content: The new Stardate Collection Blu-ray/Digital set contains 10 discs while the previous release contains 12. The official list of contents hasn't been revealed, but, presumably, this means that the Summit and Evolutions Bonus discs from the previous releases will be left out.

Pre-Orders: You can pre-order the new Star Trek 10-Movie Stardate Collection here on Amazon for $53.99. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the ship date (launches on October 6th). If you don't care about the digital option, the 2019 Stardate Collection (Blu-ray only) is available here on Amazon for $36.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.