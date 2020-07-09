The Star Wars Darth Vader Barbie Doll is 50% off Today Only

Last year, Mattel celebrated Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope with a collection of Barbie dolls with high fashion R2-D2, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader looks. Darth Vader is the most stylish of the bunch if you ask us, which makes this 50% off deal even more fantastic.

At the time of writing, the Darth Vader Barbie doll is available for $50 here at GameStop, which is half off the original $100 price tag. It's part of their Deal of the Day for July 9th, 2020, so the sale will end tonight if they don't sell out before then. GameStop also has the R2-D2 and Princess Leia dolls priced at $89.99 (Amazon has the R2-D2 version priced at $77.86, but the rest of the collection is $100 or more there at the time of writing). Inside that GameStop link you'll also find the Stormtrooper, Rey, and C-3PO Barbie dolls that were released this past Star Wars Day May 4th. Those dolls are still priced at the original $100.

On a related note, Mattel released Barbie dolls yesterday that are inspired by the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. They feature Diana Prince in her stunning white gala gown complete with a golden cuff bracelet, necklace, and nude heels. Steve Trevor, on the other hand, is wearing his badass fanny pack. Additional accessories include aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and a black jacket over a white t-shirt. Both figures are sculpted to look like their on-screen counterparts Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Mattel is releasing the WW84 Barbie dolls as a gift set that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart and here at Amazon for $79.99.

