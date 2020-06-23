Massive New Star Wars Hasbro Wave Includes The Vintage Collection Carbon-Freezing Chamber Playset

Hasbro has launched another massive wave of collectibles in The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups! The action figures in the wave are mostly repacks and reissues (with a couple of exceptions) but the release of the The Vintage Collection Carbon-Freezing Chamber Playset is big, big news.

Star Wars fans have been clamoring for a Carbon-Freezing Chamber playset from The Empire Strikes Back for ages, and the time has finally come. The set includes a frozen Han Solo and carded Stormtrooper figure, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. The only problem is that you'll need to buy two sets to create the full scene from the film (they can be merged together).

As noted, the Black Series and Vintage Collection figures in the Hasbro wave are mostly repacks and reissues. However, The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Boba Fett figure should be on your radar as it has been off the market for around a year. The Vintage Collection Chirrut Imwe and The Vintage Collection Princess Leia Organa (Bespin Escape) figure are the standout new releases. A breakdown of all the figures can be found below along with pre-order links at Entertainment Earth:

The Black Series:

Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Boba Fett Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Luke Skywalker Dagobah Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Chewbacca Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Snowtrooper Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Darth Vader Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

The figures above can also be purchased in a case for $99.99 with free shipping.

Star Wars The Black Series Rebel Trooper (Hoth) 6-Inch Action Figure - Pre-Order $20.99

The Vintage Collection:

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Chirrut Imwe 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure - Pre-Order $13.99

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Princess Leia Organa (Bespin Escape) 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure - Pre-Order $13.99

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.