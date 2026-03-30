All 12 New LEGO Sets Launching in April 2026: Complete Price & Release List 

Q1 2026 has kicked off in a big way for LEGO, with a Project Hail Mary set, the latest Disney collab celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh, MAR10 day sets, and, of course, the upcoming Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler set.

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April is bringing another solid batch of new LEGO sets to look forward to. This month’s lineup includes big releases like the Douglas DC-3 PAN AM Airliner and the New Republic X-Wing Starfighter, along with new busts and a few surprises that are hard to ignore. A full breakdown is below, including prices and release info for everything hitting shelves this April.

All sets are expected to launch in April 2026. You’ll also want a free LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage of any offers that go live alongside the April lineup. Details on additional sets or promotions will be added here as they become available, so check back for updates!

LEGO Star Wars

LEGO Icons

LEGO Ideas

Tintin Moon Rocket (21367): $159.99 / Release: April 1, 2026

LEGO Super Mario

LEGO BrickHeadz

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures (40878): $39.99 / Release: April 1, 2026

LEGO Seasonal & Other