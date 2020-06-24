Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back Boba Fett Figure is Back

Yesterday, Hasbro launched a big wave of The Black Series and The Vintage Collection items, which included the long-awaited Carbon-Freezing Chamber playset. There were also a ton of action figures, though most of them are repacks and reissues. However, The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Boba Fett is definitely a standout item - which is why it's selling out fast. However, you still have a chance to reserve one if you hurry.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Kenner-style Boba Fett figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for October. It is currently sold out via retailers like Amazon. You can check out the rest of the new releases - including the Carbon-Freezing Chamber playset - right here.

On a related note, Hasbro recently launched another wave of new items in The Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups that were headlined by fantastic Carbonized Boba Fett and Stormtrooper figures. Carbonized figures feature a metallic finish and shiny packaging, and only a handful of figures in this Black Series sub category have been released to date.

Naturally, both of the Carbonized figures moved quickly (especially Boba Fett) and are now sold out or in backorder at most retailers. However, a new batch is slated to arrive in September. Both figures are priced at the standard $24.99 and can be pre-ordered via the links below.

Hasbro The Black Series Carbonized Collection Stormtrooper - See at Entertainment Earth

HasbroThe Black Series Carbonized Collection Boba Fett - See at Entertainment Earth

Finally, Hasbro's Black Series figure of The Mandalorian in Beskar armor can still be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99 with shipping slated for October. Again, this has been another hot seller that is hard to find at the moment. Reserve one while you can. You can check out the rest of the Black Series figures in this wave right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.