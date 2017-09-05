STATE Unveils A Star Wars Backpack Collection That’s Stylish And Subtle

Brooklyn-based STATE has made a name for themselves by producing stylish bags as well as their generous policy of providing a backpack stuffed with school supplies to a child in need for every bag sold. Now they've jumped into the licensed product game with a fantastic Star Wars collection. Many of the designs are understated, but the range does include bolder looks. And every bag has fun, hidden details that extend to the interior lining and labels.

(Photo: STATE)

Speaking with StarWars.com, STATE co-founder Jacq Tatelman notes:

We design all our bags with the intention of combining fashion, sophistication, and fun. We love to make the end user smile, be proud of their bag, and designing Star Wars was no exception to that. We had a great time conceptualizing these bags and how STATE would ultimately do Star Wars. First, we came up with the idea of creating each collection in friendships, since thats such a huge part of both of our brands. Each "friendship" is tied to each other by matching lining and the editorial patch as well as other small details like glow-in-the-dark labels or zipper pullers. We pulled fabrics from our library that really spoke to each classic character and we designed a custom knit fair isle to cover the front of some the bags. We felt like that was something no one had done before. Also, we didn't keep the focus to just the outside, since we're constantly talking about what's on the inside and how important it is for product and people to radiate from the inside out. Just like we do with the mainline STATE collection, we take such pride in the idea that we have taken a dinosaur product, the backpack, and given it personality and, of course, heart.

Check out all of STATE's Star Wars backpack designs in the gallery below, then head on over to the product page and shop the collection. It appears to be a limited edition release, so you'll want to nab your favorite bag while you can.