Studio Series 86 Commander Optimus Prime Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Hasbro Studio Series 86 Commander Optimus Prime

Transformers fans that caught yesterday’s leaks for Hasbro’s Studio Series 86 Commander Class Optimus Prime didn’t have to wait long for pre-orders to drop on this highly anticipated figure. It’s available now here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping) and here on Amazon for $89.99. Note that the Transformers Missing Link C-01 Optimus Prime (Convoy) figure is also back up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.

From the description: “Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Commander Class Optimus Prime action figure, inspired by The Transformers: The Movie! Optimus Prime joins the Autobot City defense to stop the Decepticons, no matter the cost. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the action figure from robot to semi trailer mode in 40 steps and pose the Optimus Prime toy in the included Battle of Autobot City removable backdrop scene”

What is Transformers One about?

Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. While working waste management in the bowels of Cybertron, Orion and D-16 meet workers B-127, a.k.a. Bumblebee, and Ariel, a.k.a. Elita-1, before embarking on a dangerous journey to the planet’s surface world.

“We did our take on the origin, which is still staying true to the lore of Transformers,” Cooley told ComicBook of the first-ever CG-animated Transformers movie, adding that Optimus Prime’s origin story is “something we’ve never seen before on screen.” “I wouldn’t say that this is a direct prequel to anything that’s been done with live-action ones,” the director added. “But it’s definitely its own story as well.”

The star-studded voice cast includes Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, Steve Buscemi (Transformers: The Last Knight) in an undisclosed villain role, and Laurence Fisburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion — sworn protector of Vector Sigma, the mega-computer at the heart of Cybertron — who unlocks the Transformers’ full potential, giving the ‘bots the ability to transform. The new movie comes from Paramount Animation (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run), Hasbro Entertainment (Transformers: EarthSpark), and New Republic Pictures (The Tiger’s Apprentice).

Transformers One opens only in theaters Sept. 20th.