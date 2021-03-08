Super Mario-Themed Nintendo Switch Console Is Back in Stock

(Photo: Nintendo)

Just in time for MAR10 Day, the Mario-themed Nintendo Switch console is back in stock! The new Nintendo Switch console features a red and blue color scheme and a free, matching carrying case that's adorned with Mario icons. It's priced at the standard $299.99. It sold out quickly at launch, but was available to order via several retailers at the time of writing - including Amazon and Best Buy. You can find it via the links below:

While you're at it, you might want to check out the Mario Day sales that are happening on Super Mario games for the Nintendo Switch. Best Buy is also running a sale on Super Mario LEGO sets and expansions.

"We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said as part of this morning's announcements. "Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures."

As for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, it's an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World, which originally launched for the Wii U. Players can take on the role of iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad and play with friends and famiy via online and local co-op gameplay. The Bowser's Fury addition to the game will likely be the big draw here, especially after the aforementioned reveal of a skyscraper-sized Bowser. You can order the game here on Amazon now.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.