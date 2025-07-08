LEGO The Office Set Retires With a Huge Sendoff Sale

Following a successful LEGO Ideas campaign in 2020, The Office LEGO set (21336) launched as a 1,164-piece set in 2022 complete with a whopping 15 minifigures, 12 of which have 2 facial expressions that can be displayed by turning the heads around. However, careers as a LEGO set tend to be short-lived, and The Office LEGO set (21336) officially retired in 2024. The good news is that some sets are still available, and Walmart is currently giving them a huge sendoff with their Prime Day-adjacent deals event. At the time of writing, you can order one here at Walmart priced at $95, which is 21% off list. Additional details about the set can be found below, and make sure to check out more of the LEGO deals available here at Walmart and Amazon for Prime Day week.

The minifigure lineup includes Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela’s cat, Garbage.

LEGO Ideas The Office (21336) / $95 (21% off) Buy at Walmart

Naturally, these minifigures come with iconic accessories. In fact, the whole set is a treasure trove of Easter Egg elements like Kevin’s pot of chili, the stapler in Jello, the Golden Ticket, Dundie trophy,’World’s Best Boss’ mug, Jim’s teapot, letter and engagement ring for Pam, Michael’s “Threat Level Midnight” screenplay, and Dwight’s hidden weapons.

The LEGO layout of the Scranton Dunder Mifflin office includes the reception area, Michael’s office (which slides out for display), Jim and Dwight’s desk island, Phyllis and Stanley’s desk island, the conference room, and more. The set also includes an illustrated booklet about The Office and the set’s fan creator and LEGO designers. In this case, the fan creator happens to be Jaijai Lewis, who had the following to say about his creation and the support he received:

“For me, it’s a show I go to for comfort. It’s hilarious, relatable and heartwarming. I’ve heard from thousands of supporters over the years that during moments of hardship, they will watch it to lift their spirits. Overall, I worked on this project for nearly seven years. I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs. It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years. Even after I hit 10,000 votes, I continued adding new features to improve the model. One of my biggest changes was rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters. I’m so grateful to the fans who came out to promote and vote for my latest designs, it really means a lot to me.”