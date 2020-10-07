Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Figures Wave 4 Has Launched

Super7 has launched their fourth wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures, and it includes Casey Jones, Mondo Gecko, Donatello, and Muckman / Joe Eyeball. As is the case with all of Super7's TMNT Ultimates, the 7-inch figures are inspired by classic toys and come with tons of detail and accessories.

A breakdown of the new TMNT Ultimate wave complete with pre-order links can be found below. Note that the figures are made to order, which explains why the release date is set for December 2021. That said, when the pre-order window closes, these figures will be gone for good.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Casey Jones 7-Inch Action Figure $44.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: Casey Jones features alternate hands, a golf bag full of weapons, and a hockey net weapons rack.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Mondo Gecko 7-Inch Action Figure $44.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: Mondo Gecko comes dressed in his 80s flair, with a huge collection of accessories including alternate head, alternate hands, and a turbo-charged sewer skateboard.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Donatello 7-Inch Action Figure $44.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: Donatello comes with alternate head and hands, his trusty communicator, and the classic weapon rack including; kama, turtle fist daggers, bo staff, and ninja stars.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Muckman and Joe Eyeball 7-Inch Action Figures $44.99 - See at Entertainment Earth: This set includes a trash can and a blaster.

Details on previous TMNT Ultimates waves can be found here.

