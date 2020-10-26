New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Black Series Figures Include Din Djarin and Scout Trooper With Baby Yoda

We've seen new Vintage Collection and Retro Collection figures from Hasbro for the first week of Mando Mondays, but no event would be complete without new Black Series figures. Indeed, two new figures will be available for pre-order starting today, October 26th at 1pm PST (4pm EST) - the Din Djarin and The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Build-Up Pack and The Speeder Bike Scout Trooper figure and vehicle set (also featuring Baby Yoda). What's more, both are exclusives.

Star Wars: The Black Series Speeder Bike Scout Trooper Figure and Vehicle Set features a 6-inch Scout Trooper figure with a Speeder Bike vehicle, stand, and three accessories - one of them being Baby Yoda in a bag. Pre-orders will be available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $49.99.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and The Child Build-Up Pack features a 6-inch scale figure of The Mandalorian with a removable helmet, Baby Yoda, and a range of accessories that include weapons, a jetpack, and Baby Yoda's pram. Pre-orders will be available here at Target for $34.99.

Note that a similar Din Djarin with Baby Yoda figure was also added to the Vintage Collection today.

Additional images of the new Black Series figures can be found below. You can keep tabs on all of the featured Mando Mondays releases via our master list.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney Plus on October 30th.

