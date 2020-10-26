Star Wars: The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Launch for Mando Monday

The first proper Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Monday event is here, and it's loaded with new reveals from Hasbro. These reveals include figures of The Armorer, Din Dijarin, and Moff Gideon in The Vintage Collection. All of the figures feature loads of articulation, accessories, and Kenner-style packaging. Details and pre-order links can be found below - note that pre-orders aren't expected to go live before 1pm PST / 4pm EST today, October 26th. Links will be inactive until then.

The Armorer (Emily Swallow) forges armor and weapons for Mandalorians on Nevarro. She's been released as a Black Series figure in the past, and now joins The Vintage Collection as a 3.75-inch figure that comes complete with hammer and tongs accessories. Pre-orders for The Armorer Vintage Collection figure will be available here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99.

The Vintage Collection is also adding a figure of Din Dijarin (The Mandalorian) with Baby Yoda in a Build-Up Pack that you will be able to grab here at Walmart (exclusive) for $17.99. Features include battle-weathered deco, accessories like Imperial credits, camtono, and more. Not only that, The Mandalorian's helmet can be removed!

The villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) wields the Darksaber in his Vintage Collection figure, which will be available to pre-order here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99. Note that Moff Gideon also got a Retro Collection figure during today's Mando Monday event.

Moff Gideon and The Darksaber will be the biggest challenge the Mandalorian's faces on his mission to return The Child (aka Baby Yoda) to the Jedi. You can bet that Mando will want to take The Darksaber off Moff Gideon's hands at some point in Season 2.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito recently revealed to Deadline. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.”

He added, “(The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together."

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30th. You can keep tabs on all of the new Mando Mondays releases via our master list.

