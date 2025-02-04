The Dragonlance Chronicles Collection Is Officially Here

If you were reading fantasy and playing Dungeons & Dragons in the ’80s you undoubtedly hold Dragonlance books near and dear to your heart. That said, you will be very happy to know that Penguin Random House has launched a 40th anniversary, hardcover Dragonlance Chronicles collection that officially launches today February 4th. Get ready to go back to the trilogy where it all started.

The collection will include the first three novels in the series from Tracy Hickman and Margaret Weis – Dragons of Autumn Twilight (1984), Dragons of Winter Night, and Dragons of Spring Dawning (1985) – with a new foreword by Joe Manganiello. The book is in stock and shipping now here on Amazon for $31.50 (10% off).

As you can see, the book includes a gorgeous dragon-themed cover in gold and black, though there isn’t any information at this time about what new surprises might be found inside. We’re hoping for some new artwork, but either way, this is a small price to pay to revisit the 1056 pages that launched millions of fantasy fans. The official description reads:

“Once merely creatures of legend, the dragons have returned—but with their arrival comes the departure of the old gods, and all healing magic. As war threatens to engulf the land, lifelong friends reunite for an adventure that will change their lives and shape their world forever….

Meet Sturm the Solamnic knight, Tanis Half-Elf, Tasslehoff Burrfoot the irrepressible Kender, Flint the Dwarf, Caramon the warrior and his twin brother, Raistlin the red-robed mage—former comrades together again after five years apart, and looking for adventure.

They find it when they see a woman use a blue crystal staff to heal a villager. Wondering if it’s a sign the gods have not abandoned them after all, they investigate and swiftly find themselves in deep trouble.

The Seekers, members of a new religious order, want the artifact for their own ends, believing it will help them replace the gods and win the continent of Ansalon. Now these old comrades in arms must fight again to prevent the staff from falling into the hands of darkness….”