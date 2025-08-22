The Karate Kid Ultimate 4K Blu-ray 6-Film Box Set Ships Soon

Karate Kid superfans will be happy to know that a Collector’s Edition box set that will include all six films in the series on 4K Blu-ray / Digital will be available on August 26th, and can still be pre-ordered here as an Amazon exclusive. Now, you may be wondering what you’ll do with at least one of the films in this collection as watching it isn’t really an option worth pursuing. Fortunately, there are some collectibles in this set to sweeten the deal.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Karate Kid set will include some awesome packaging that includes a diorama of Daniel LaRusso’s famous crane kick moment in the All Valley Karate Tournament complete with a push button sound chip. It will also come with a reversible bandanna (with designs from Karate Kid: Legends on one side and classic Miyagi-Do on the other), patches for both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, and character cards. Again, you can reserve a copy here on Amazon for $219.99, and it should arrive on your doorstep August 26th. The set contains the following films:

The Karate Kid Ultimate 6-Movie Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital + Collectibles) / $219.99 / Launches August 26th order on amazon (exclusive)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

The Karate Kid (2010)

Karate Kid Legends

Note that the recently released Karate: Kid Legends is also available to purchase individually on 4K Blu-ray. It’s based on the 1984 original film from Rocky director John G. Avildsen and franchise writer-creator Robert Mark Kamen, the sixth Karate Kid movie is directed by Jonathan Entwistle (Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World) and written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit). The first Karate Kid movie to be rated PG-13 rather than PG, Legends also marks Macchio’s return to the big screen after reprising his role opposite William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence across six seasons of Cobra Kai.Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.