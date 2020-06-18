The Last of Us Part II Ellie Funko Pop Arrives in Time for Launch Day

The Last of Us Part II finally arrives on the PlayStation 4 tomorrow, June 19th. Funko and Naughty Dog waited until the final hour to deliver a Pop figure from the game. There's only one, and it's based on Ellie of course.

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Funko Pop features Ellie with her iconic tattoo, a stiletto switchblade, and blood on her face and clothing. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 with shipping slated for July. The figure is also available here on Amazon with a ship date slated for August 21st.

If you're interested in the Ellie Funko Pop, odds are you'll be playing The Last of Us Part II tomorrow. However, if you haven't pre-ordered the game yet, you can find all of the information you need right here. Details on the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 bundle can be found here. You can also check out our review, which gives the game a perfect 5 out of 5 score. As the following snippet from the review illustrates, you should prepare yourself for an emotional experience:

"If other games manage to pull at heartstrings and invoke emotions in players, imagine that pulling escalated to ripping and you’ve got an idea of what you’ll experience in The Last of Us Part II. It’s easy to get choked up in the first few hours, and by the end of the grueling journey across a wasteland of Clickers and brutality, you’ll experience a spectrum of emotions directed at places and people you may not expect them to be aimed at. You’ll love a character in one chapter and despise them in the next as you see what they were, are, and will become."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.