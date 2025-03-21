The New The Lord of the Rings Hot Topic Fashion Collection Has Another Cloak 

Hot Topic has once again graced us with a The Lord of the Rings fashion collection, something they did last year with great success. Just like last time, there’s a cloak – and we’re suckers for a good cloak, especially when it’s accented with Elvish script from the One Ring. In addition to the “hooded cape”, aka the cloak, stylish Middle-earthers will also find a gorgeous Velvet Bell sleeve dress, a fancy Tree of Gondor Collared Cardigan, and a nice Lorien Leaf Messenger Bag. The items range in pricing, but you should find everything to be between $28 – $56. Head to Hot Topic here to view the entire collection and check out the list below for more info on each of the pieces along with direct links.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Lord Of The Rings Fellowship Hooded Cape – $55.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “Become an honorary member of the Fellowship with this The Lord of the Rings hooded cape! Perfect for your travels through Middle-earth, this grey cape features the Elvish script from the One Ring embroidered down the front and a pointed hood. Designed with a hook-and-eye neck closure and a removable Leaf of Lórien brooch. 80% polyester; 10% acrylic; 5% viscose; 3% nylon; 2% cotton.”

The Lord Of The Rings Arwen Velvet Bell Sleeve Dress – $43.92 / $47.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “Channel Arwen’s ethereal grace in this breathtaking The Lord of the Rings dress. Made of a deep blue velvet and featuring dramatic, silver satin bell sleeves. Her Evenstar is embroidered at the shoulders in silver thread, along with filigree on the neckline and arms. Comes with pockets and an elasticated waist. Shell: 90% nylon; 10% spandex. Lining: 100% polyester.”

The Lord Of The Rings Tree Of Gondor Collared Cardigan – $47.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “Rep the White City with this The Lord of the Rings button-up cardigan! Featuring a Fair Isle-inspired design with Aragon’s crown, the shards of Narsil and the Horn of Gondor. Plus, the White Tree of Gondor on the back. Designed with front pockets and a ribbed collar. 100% acrylic.”

The Lord Of The Rings One Ring Mesh Bell Sleeve Girls Top – 27.92 / $31.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “This The Lord of the Rings top is perfect for an unexpected journey or a night at the Prancing Pony! Featuring mesh bell sleeves and detailing on the bust with a floral filigree design, scattered with the Leaf of Lórien and Arwen’s Evenstar. Comes with a gold-tone brooch on the bust inspired by the One Ring, etched with Elvish script.”

The Lord Of The Rings Icons Girls Crop Sweater Vest – $39.92 / $43.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “Hobbits know a thing or two about a good vest! Keep cozy during your stay at the Shire with this cream The Lord of the Rings sweater vest. It is an open knit and features the One Ring, Arwen’s Evenstar, Sting and the Leaf of Lórien embroidered on the front. It comes with green trimming and brass ring snap-buttons. 100% acrylic.”

The Lord Of The Rings Floral Icons Mom Shorts – $35.92 – See here at Hot Topic: “Springtime in the Shire calls for bare feet, blooming fields and the perfect pair of shorts! These The Lord of the Rings mom shorts feature embroideries of the One Ring, leaves, flowers and swirling vines on the front. The Leaf of Lórien is embroidered on the back pocket, plus Elvish script along the back of the waistband. Comes with cuffs and 5-pocket styling. 99% cotton; 1% elastane.”

Her Universe The Lord Of The Rings Lorien Leaf Messenger Bag – $35.92 – See here at Hot Topic “Taking a trip to Mordor? Don’t forget to pack a few essentials! This The Lord of the Rings messenger bag is perfect for holding Lembas bread, seasoning and more! Featuring appliqué Leaf of Lórien and tassel detailing on the flap with printed and embroidered flowers. Below, there are more leaves and flowers, plus the One Ring and Sting. Comes with an adjustable strap, interior zipper pocket and back pocket with a magnetic snap closure. Complete with a the One Ring key chain. 11” x 3 1/2” x 11””

The Lord Of The Rings Nazgul Mineral Wash Lounge Shorts – $29.52 – See here at Hot Topic: “Fall into darkness in these The Lord of the Rings lounge shorts! They have a mineral wash and feature “Nazgul” printed across the front in a metal-inspired font. On the legs you’ll find images of the Witch-King and weapons. Comes with side seam pockets and an elasticated drawstring waistband. 70% cotton; 30% polyester. ”