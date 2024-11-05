The Office Gets a Christmas Twist in New Best-Selling Book

Head to Scranton, Pennsylvania for a very special Christmas tale! This holiday season, enjoy a classic Christmas story with a The Office twist, by picking up the new book, The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin. The jolly Christmas story has a very special author too: Brian Baumgartner, AKA Kevin Malone! Ben Silverman (an executive producer on the show) co-wrote it alongside the actor, and it is illustrated by Maël Gourmelen. You can find it on sale on Amazon right now for $17.99, down from the original $19.99. You can pre-order it here. It’s in-stock starting today, November 5th.

According to the Amazon listing, the story is described as:

““Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Dunder Mifflin, not an accountant was stirring…”

It’s Christmas Eve at Scranton’s finest paper company, and Michael Scott is nowhere to be found. As the office dozes off after their raucous holiday party, two mysterious visitors sneak in: a Santa peddling holiday cheer and that’s what she said jokes, and his beet-loving, dutiful, right-hand elf. Armed with absurd gifts for the staff, tacky decorations for the office, and absolutely nothing good for Toby, the two prepare to give Dunder Mifflin a holiday they’ll never forget.”

The Office Is Getting a Spinoff

It’s fun to continue living in The Office universe! Whether you’re reading a Christmas story filled with our favorite Scranton characters or sitting down to turn on the TV for the new The Office spinoff show, you’re still partaking in some of the best sitcom writing of all time. Although we’re still waiting for that new show to drop, we have some details about what it’s about! Apparently called The Paper, showrunner Greg Daniels is returning alongside Nathan for You’s Michael Korman, with Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) to lead the ensemble.

The description of The Office spinoff is as follows: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”



While we wait to see more about this spinoff series, it’s nice to know that it should have the same vibe as the original. Putting our trust into the series’ showrunners and executive producers should be easy given how successful and hilarious their previous projects have been. Hopefully The Paper, or whatever it’s eventually named, will be just as iconic.