Addams Family Polly Pocket Set Is Here For Halloween

The addams family polly pocket playset

Earlier this year, a Polly Pocket set inspired by Monster High launched and sold out of its initial run quickly. The same is likely to happen with the new version inspired by the classic The Addams Family series. The Polly Pocket Addams Family playset includes micro figures / dolls of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and Puglsey, with an even micro-ier Thing that can be attached to the arms of each character.

The Polly Pocket compact opens to reveal the interior of The Addams Family home and courtyard complete with a coffin and man-eating plant – both of which can accommodate a doll. Other fun details include a secret treasure room behind the bookshelf, a knight, and more. At the time of writing, you can pick one up via the retailers listed below for $31.99 – $34.44.

Videos by ComicBook.com

the addams family polly pocket playset

What’s Wednesday Season 2 about?

Little has been unveiled about the sophomore outing for Wednesday, although Ortega admits she was initially “terrified” to return to the show.

“I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania,” Ortega said on the Tonight Show earlier this month. “So, I didn’t really know how I… I just was, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it’s like, ‘Oh, okay. I kind of, I know how to do this. Yeah. Yeah.’”

“I get to decide like how blue somebody’s gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like,” she added of her new producer role. “It’s so exciting. It’s so much fun, actually.”

Wednesday Season Two is expected to be released on Netflix at some point in 2025. The first season of the show is now available to stream on the service. Fans might be interested in picking up the Wednesday Crocs, LEGO sets, and Monster High dolls that were recently released. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.