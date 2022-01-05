The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 2 Figure Pre-Orders: Bartman, Duffman, Krusty, and Hank Scorpio

The Simpsons superfans were undoubtedly delighted when the first wave of 7-inch Simpsons figures in Super7’s Ultimates line launched in August of last year. We expect that to be the case with Wave 2, which adds Bartman, Duffman, Krusty the Clown, and Hank Scorpio.
A breakdown of the new figures in Super7’s The Simpsons Ultimates collection can be found below. As is usually the case with Ultimates figures, the accessories are outstanding. Note that each made-to-order figure is priced at $54.99 with a release date set for December, 2022. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now.
The Simpsons Ultimates Batman Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a skateboard, Radioactive Man comic, and a Santa’s Little Helper figure.
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Skateboard
- 1x Slingshot
- 1x Bartman utility belt
- 1x Bartman soft plastic cape
- 1x Radioactive Man #1 comic book
- 1x Santa’s Little Helper
- 1x Bird’s Nest
The Simpsons Ultimates Duffman Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a Duff Beer 7-Pack, Duff #1 foam hand, and Santa’s Little Helper as Suds McDuff.
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 9x interchangeable hands
- 1x Duff Beer 7-Pack
- 1x Duff Beer #1 Foam Finger
- 1x Santa’s Little Helper as Suds McDuff figure
- 1x Soft Plastic Cape
The Simpsons Ultimates Hank Scorpio Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a flame-thrower with fuel pack, grenade, and remote control.
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x Flamethrower
- 1x Fuel tank
- 1x Hose
- 1x Grenade
- 1x “World’s Best Boss” mug hand
The Simpsons Ultimates Krusty the Clown Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a box of Krusty-O’s, cream pie, and a Mr. Teeny figure.
- 3x interchangeable heads
- 7x interchangeable hands
- 1x Microphone
- 1x Box of Krusty-O’s
- 1x Cream Pie
- 1x Mr. Teeny figure
- 1x Robe