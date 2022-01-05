The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 2 Figure Pre-Orders: Bartman, Duffman, Krusty, and Hank Scorpio

The Simpsons superfans were undoubtedly delighted when the first wave of 7-inch Simpsons figures in Super7’s Ultimates line launched in August of last year. We expect that to be the case with Wave 2, which adds Bartman, Duffman, Krusty the Clown, and Hank Scorpio.

A breakdown of the new figures in Super7’s The Simpsons Ultimates collection can be found below. As is usually the case with Ultimates figures, the accessories are outstanding. Note that each made-to-order figure is priced at $54.99 with a release date set for December, 2022. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now.

The Simpsons Ultimates Batman Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a skateboard, Radioactive Man comic, and a Santa’s Little Helper figure.

3x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Skateboard

1x Slingshot

1x Bartman utility belt

1x Bartman soft plastic cape

1x Radioactive Man #1 comic book

1x Santa’s Little Helper

1x Bird’s Nest

The Simpsons Ultimates Duffman Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a Duff Beer 7-Pack, Duff #1 foam hand, and Santa’s Little Helper as Suds McDuff.

3x interchangeable heads

9x interchangeable hands

1x Duff Beer 7-Pack

1x Duff Beer #1 Foam Finger

1x Santa’s Little Helper as Suds McDuff figure

1x Soft Plastic Cape

The Simpsons Ultimates Hank Scorpio Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a flame-thrower with fuel pack, grenade, and remote control.

3x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Flamethrower

1x Fuel tank

1x Hose

1x Grenade

1x “World’s Best Boss” mug hand

The Simpsons Ultimates Krusty the Clown Figure: Includes interchangeable heads and hands as well as accessories like a box of Krusty-O’s, cream pie, and a Mr. Teeny figure.