TMNT Classic Technodrome Playset Reissue Cheaper Than The 1990 Original (Again)

Playmates Toys’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Technodrome playset was released in 1990, and it has become a collector favorite over the years. Original versions can set you back around $300 these days, but the good news is that Playmates Toys re-released the playset last year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the TMNT franchise. What’s more, Prime Members can currently pick it up here on Amazon (exclusive) for only $34.84 (56% off) as part of a limited time Prime Big Deal Days deal that will disappear when 100% claimed (a similar deal launched back in August and sold out quickly). Apparently, the original toy cost $49.99 in 1990, which puts the magnitude of this deal into perspective.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that the original TMNT Technodrome release and the updated version are not exactly the same. Most notably, the newer version is slightly smaller, which means it isn’t 100% compatible with vintage figures. There are also minor differences with some of the details and the overall build quality, which isn’t quite as good in the newer version. However, all but the most nitpicky collectors will be happy with the re-issue, especially at this ridiculously good price.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Technodrome Playset Reissue / $34.84 (56% off) Get the deal on amazon

Features of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Technodrome playset include 3 Mutant Play Areas, a Spring-loaded Brain Scrambler, Turtle-smashing EyeSpy Radar, Turtle Mutation Chamber, an arsenal of Front and Back Rock Blasters, Hand Grip Guns, and a Turtle-trap Trick Door.

Again, if you were hoping to display the new Technodrome with vintage figures, you will likely be disappointed, You’ll need to pick up the current generation of Playmates TMNT figures, which are available here on Amazon.