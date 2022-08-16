TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Pre-Orders: Shredder, Robot Rocksteady, Genghis Frog, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 has launched wave 8 of their outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates line, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Shredder, Raph the Space Cadet, and Genghis Frog. There's also a Robot Rocksteady figure that stands at 8-inches tall. As has been the case with the entire TMNT Ultimates lineup to this point, the figures look fantastic and are loaded with accessories. A full breakdown of the figures can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on all of these figures using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Shredder 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "He's the OG TMNT bad guy and now Shredder is back to lead the Foot Clan against the Ninja Turtles once more! This version of the 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Shredder features silver armor as seen in the original cartoon, and comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his katanas, a soft goods cape, and more." Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

1x Cape (plastic)

1x Cape (soft goods)

1x Katana sword

2x Fist daggers

2x Throwing stars

1x Kama Sword

1x Mutagen canister

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Robot Rocksteady 7-Inch Action Figure ($64.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "When Shredder makes a cybernetic clone of his henchman, the stronger and more intelligent Robotic Rocksteady means the Ninja Turtles have a new mechanical menace to deal with! This 8-inch highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Robotic Rocksteady figure comes with interchangeable hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Laser Blade, Cyber Sewer Shield, and more." Accessories include:

8x Interchangeable hands

1x Wrist blaster

1x Cyber sewer shield

2x Shoulder pistols

2x Shoulder pistol muzzle flash effects

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Raph the Space Cadet 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Raph is ready to take one giant step for Turtlekind! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Space Cadet Raphael figure features interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Lucky Laser Luger, Satellite Slicin' Sword, Laser Sais, and more." Accessories include:

2x Interchangeable heads

8x Interchangeable hands

1x Space bubble helmet (removable)

1x Alien

1x Space goggles (removable)

1x Pizza box

1x Sword

2x Energy Sais

1x Space blaster with hose

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Genghis Frog 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "He may have been mutated and trained by Shredder, but Genghis Frog has hopped over to the Ninja Turtles' side in the fight against evil! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Genghis Frog figure comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Tongue Gun, boogie board, and more." Accessories include: