TMNT Ultimates Wave 8 Pre-Orders: Shredder, Robot Rocksteady, Genghis Frog, and More
Super7 has launched wave 8 of their outstanding Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates line, and it includes 7-inch scale figures of Shredder, Raph the Space Cadet, and Genghis Frog. There's also a Robot Rocksteady figure that stands at 8-inches tall. As has been the case with the entire TMNT Ultimates lineup to this point, the figures look fantastic and are loaded with accessories. A full breakdown of the figures can be found below along with pre-order links. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on all of these figures using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Shredder 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "He's the OG TMNT bad guy and now Shredder is back to lead the Foot Clan against the Ninja Turtles once more! This version of the 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Shredder features silver armor as seen in the original cartoon, and comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his katanas, a soft goods cape, and more." Accessories include:
- 2x interchangeable heads
- 6x interchangeable hands
- 1x Cape (plastic)
- 1x Cape (soft goods)
- 1x Katana sword
- 2x Fist daggers
- 2x Throwing stars
- 1x Kama Sword
- 1x Mutagen canister
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Robot Rocksteady 7-Inch Action Figure ($64.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "When Shredder makes a cybernetic clone of his henchman, the stronger and more intelligent Robotic Rocksteady means the Ninja Turtles have a new mechanical menace to deal with! This 8-inch highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Robotic Rocksteady figure comes with interchangeable hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Laser Blade, Cyber Sewer Shield, and more." Accessories include:
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 1x Wrist blaster
- 1x Cyber sewer shield
- 2x Shoulder pistols
- 2x Shoulder pistol muzzle flash effects
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Raph the Space Cadet 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Raph is ready to take one giant step for Turtlekind! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Space Cadet Raphael figure features interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Lucky Laser Luger, Satellite Slicin' Sword, Laser Sais, and more." Accessories include:
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 8x Interchangeable hands
- 1x Space bubble helmet (removable)
- 1x Alien
- 1x Space goggles (removable)
- 1x Pizza box
- 1x Sword
- 2x Energy Sais
- 1x Space blaster with hose
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Genghis Frog 7-Inch Action Figure ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "He may have been mutated and trained by Shredder, but Genghis Frog has hopped over to the Ninja Turtles' side in the fight against evil! This 7-inch scale highly articulated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Genghis Frog figure comes with interchangeable heads and hands and a variety of other accessories, including his Tongue Gun, boogie board, and more." Accessories include:
- 2x Interchangeable heads
- 6x Interchangeable hands
- 1x Tongue gun
- 1x Boogie Board with leash
- 1x Bandolier with removable grenades
- 1x Sunglasses
- 1x Necklace