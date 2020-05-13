Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Collector's Edition With Full-Size Birdhouse Deck is Live on Amazon

Many gamers were ecstatic to hear that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 will make a comeback on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC with a gorgeous graphics overhaul, new gameplay modes (including online multiplayer), and more. The game will be available in standard and Digital Deluxe versions, but this is one of those rare games that has a must-have Collector's Edition.

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Collector's Edition comes with the game for the PS4 or Xbox One, all of the Deluxe Edition content ('The Ripper' skater from Powell-Peralta, unique retro '80s outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen, and unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode), and full-size, limited edition Birdhouse skateboard deck that's a reissue of the iconic Falcon 2 design. The deck also features a printed Tony Hawk autograph and randomized wood stains across the top. All of this comes in at a fairly reasonable $99.99.

Pre-order for the Collector's Edition are finally live and active on here Amazon for the PS4 and and here for the Xbox One. Given that the Collector's Edition is limited and not outrageously priced, we expect to see a permanent sell out well before the September 4th launch of the game. Grab one while you can.

You can find out more about all of your Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 pre-order options via our guide.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 hits the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th.

