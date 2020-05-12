Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Collector's Edition Includes a Birdhouse Deck

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are coming back in a single package for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC complete with the original levels, skaters, tricks, modes, and (most of) the soundtrack you love. You'll also get updated graphics, new gameplay modes (including online multiplayer), and more. However, if you really want it all you have to go with the Collector's Edition which comes with a full-size, limited edition Birdhouse skateboard deck.

Listings for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the Collector's Edition are live via the retailers listed below. Note that pre-orders weren't being taken at the time of writing, but that could change at any moment. This list will update as new retailers are added. Odds are it will go quickly once pre-orders are up and running (especially at $99.99), so jump on it while you can.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Collector's Edition - PlayStation 4 - See on Amazon

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - Collector's Edition - Xbox One - See on Amazon

According to the description, the Birdhouse skateboard deck is an exclusive reissue of the iconic Falcon 2 design. "Each deck features a printed Tony hawk autograph and randomized vibrant wood stains across the top".

In addition to the skateboard deck, the Collector's Edition also includes all of the Digital Deluxe Edition content. You can find out more about all of your Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 pre-order options via our guide.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.