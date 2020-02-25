Toy Fair: Bob Ross and Donatello Lead off New Bhunny Figures

Art toy company Kidrobot, best known for their stylized and bizarre vinyl figures and unique licensed offerings like Godzilla and Rick & Morty, has announced their new line of figures at Toy Fair 2020 with the Bhunny line. Designed by artist and Kidrobot Chief Creative Officer, Frank Kozik, the series will stylize characters (and real people) from various properties with “distinctly oversized head and mini body” and Bhunny Paw accessory. The first of these will be Toho’s Godzilla followed by Bob Ross, Hello Kitty, SpongeBob SquarePants, Donatello from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and Beetlejuice.

Each limited edition Bhunny is numbered and available at the suggested retail price of $11.99. The Bhunny figures will all be shipped with custom boxes including original art from the character’s respective universe.

“Once each Bhunny sells out, it will never be available again,” Kozik said. “That’s why we crafted this series so carefully—no two Bhunny figures are the same in shape and color. We recognize that these pieces aren’t just toys but unique pieces of collectible, colorful art that celebrate iconic pop culture.”

Fans looking to grab the Godzilla Bhunny figure, the first in the series, will be able to snag him by subscribing to the March 2020 box from Loot Crate, the exclusive seller of the toy. After Godzilla is released, the other five launch figures will debut simultaneously as retailers around the country including stores likeTarget, Walmart and other specialty stores. The figures will also be available at Kidrobot.com while supplies last. Kidrobot says that “hundreds” of new licensed Bhunnies will be released throughout 2020 so check back here for more details as we learn them and get a first look at the figures below!

2020 will be a huge year for SpongeBob SquarePants as the prequel TV series Kamp Koral debuted along with the CG animated movie The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run which arrives in theaters this May. In addition, Netflix and Viacom have entered a pact in which both old and new Nickelodeon properties would soon find a home on a streaming service with a SpongeBob spinoff starring Squidward Tentacles in development.

Godzilla will return to theaters this November with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth film in Legendary Pictures’ Monster-Verse and just the second time that the two titans of the big screen have appeared on screen together.