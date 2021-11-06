Toy Hall of Fame Includes Sand in 2021 Inductees, Internet Responds

After 12 finalists were chosen earlier this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the three inductees in this year’s class of hall of famers at The Strong National Museum of Play which includes the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and also the “universal plaything”…..sand. This surprising addition has had many fans scratching their heads but also largely falling into agreement. As one might expect though, the gags, memes, and jokes in response to sand being chosen have inspired the internet who have, for lack of a better term, taken the ball and run with it. We’ve collected some of the best below.

Regarding the introduction of Sand, the National Toy Hall of Fame noted that it “may be the most universal and oldest toy in the world,” noting that children recognize the creative potential of it as a building material but also one that can be used for “pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring.” In a statement, Chief Curator Christopher Bensch said, “Although some playthings can only be found online or in certain stores, sand has a global reach that most toy manufacturers would envy. It’s been a vehicle for play since prehistory, and anyone who has spent the day at the beach can understand the allure of this toy.”

The list of other finalists that were voted on this year, and not inducted into the hall of fame, included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, the Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine.

I hate sand

It really makes me indescribably happy that every post I've seen so far about Sand making it into the Toy Hall of Fame has at least 2 comments about how it's coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere pic.twitter.com/T4uNa3ij3C — Lady of Time Cosplay (@LoTCosplay) November 5, 2021

Is sand a toy?

Alright ⁦@alliemackay⁩ & ⁦@clydetombaugh⁩ let’s put the “is a hot dog a sandwich?” debate aside and focus on the real issues at hand. Sand has been inducted into the toy hall of fame. Is sand a toy?! https://t.co/OSRzIUWx5o — Tim Drake (@timdrake) November 6, 2021

3 follow-up questions

It the answer re "sand": (a) About time!; (b) There's a Toy Hall of Fame?; or (c) That's nuts? https://t.co/3PxwSaKsUZ — Bob Seawright (@RPSeawright) November 5, 2021

Congratulations to sand

In case anyone was wondering – sand was just inducted into the toy hall of fame. Congratulations to sand! — Mairéad (Mad Bastard) Fettuccine 🍄 (@Mairead_Ann) November 5, 2021

In 2021

They really out here putting sand in the toy hall of fame…in 2021…smdh https://t.co/7qf3d65Id5 — chet (@Mouserat_fan2) November 5, 2021

More Sand

Three new inductees into the National #Toy Hall of Fame this week: American Girl Dolls (created 1986), the board game #Risk (1959), and Sand (dawn of time). pic.twitter.com/2FXMT4tuvw — Phil Hulett (@philhulett) November 5, 2021

How

When sand makes it into the Toy Hall of Fame… pic.twitter.com/DTG7CYhOXt — Kate Michael (@kstreetkate) November 5, 2021

What about dirt

Somewhere, Dirt is preparing a detailed essay about being snubbed from the National Toy Hall of Fame yet again. "Stupid Sand, always stealing my spotlight!" — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) November 5, 2021

Technically it is in fact a toy

A whole planet of toys