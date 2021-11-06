Toy Hall of Fame Includes Sand in 2021 Inductees, Internet Responds

After 12 finalists were chosen earlier this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame has announced the three inductees in this year’s class of hall of famers at The Strong National Museum of Play which includes the educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and also the “universal plaything”…..sand. This surprising addition has had many fans scratching their heads but also largely falling into agreement. As one might expect though, the gags, memes, and jokes in response to sand being chosen have inspired the internet who have, for lack of a better term, taken the ball and run with it. We’ve collected some of the best below.
Regarding the introduction of Sand, the National Toy Hall of Fame noted that it “may be the most universal and oldest toy in the world,” noting that children recognize the creative potential of it as a building material but also one that can be used for “pouring, scooping, sieving, raking, and measuring.” In a statement, Chief Curator Christopher Bensch said, “Although some playthings can only be found online or in certain stores, sand has a global reach that most toy manufacturers would envy. It’s been a vehicle for play since prehistory, and anyone who has spent the day at the beach can understand the allure of this toy.”
The list of other finalists that were voted on this year, and not inducted into the hall of fame, included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, the Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine.