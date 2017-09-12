Toys R Us Sale Includes Big Discounts On Hasbro Games And LEGO Sets

Toys R Us is currently running a sale that includes 20% off their entire collection of Hasbro games along with a selection of LEGO sets for 20-30% off that are heavy on Star Wars, Minecraft and The LEGO Batman Movie.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

You can shop the entire collection of sale items here. Some individual toys are included in the sale – like the AirHogs Millennium Falcon for only $17.99 – but the Hasbro and LEGO discounts are clearly the main event. Some of the highlights include Monopoly Gamer for $19.99, The Pokemon Johto Edition Monopoly Game for $23.99, and Game of Thrones Risk for $59.99. The Monopoly Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition is also available, but we discovered that it is only $17.99 on Amazon right now, which is quite a steal.

On the LEGO side of things, you can score the Star Wars Battle on Scarif set (75171) for $39.99, Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle (75104) for $84.59, and LEGO Minecraft The End Portal (21124) for $41.99.

Toys R Us is offering free shipping on any purchase of $29 or more, though many of the items will be available to order online and pickup in a store near you. Today is the last day of the sale, so grab your favorites while you can!