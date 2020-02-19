ToyFair: Get Your First Look at Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse’s New Battle Call Line (Exclusive)

It doesn’t get much bigger than ToyFair, and with ToyFair 2020 quickly approaching Hasbro is ready and armed with some big reveals for its most popular franchises. That, of course, includes Transformers, and now we can exclusively reveal their newest line from Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, the Battle Call line, and it looks pretty cool. As you can see in the trailer above, the Battle Call line harnesses your voice to activate several features on the figure, including the ability to armor up. The armor also sports a semi-translucent material so that the lights underneath can shine through, but those lights can also be activated in vehicle mode, as you can see with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee are part of the Officer Class, but we can also reveal the Trooper Class for Battle Call Wave 1, which includes a Trooper version of Bumblebee and two Transformers that will be making their debut in season of the show, Wildwheel and Meteorfire. You’ll also get a look at Battle Call Wave 2, which features Megatron and Starscream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can start checking out all of the Battle Call Transformers starting on the next slide, but here’s the lowdown on the Officer Class Bumblebee to get things started.

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Bumblebee

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: August 1, 2020)

The Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE features voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds for a cool new play experience. Kids can use voice activation to armor up their BUMBLEBEE in translucent Energon Armor that flips out from behind the figure and onto the chest, complete with sound effects. With the included signature pull-n-covert weapon, BUMBLEBEE is ready for battle! Officer class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE also says 15+ phrases such as “AUTOBOTS, Unite! and “Go AUTOBOTS!”, and can command Trooper Class figures with interactive sounds. The BUMBLEBEE figure is inspired by the courageous AUTOBOT scout from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Officer Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Hit the next slide to check out the new Transformers figures, and make sure to let me know what you think in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things toys and Transformers!

Battle Call Optimus Prime Officer Class – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Optimus Prime

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99/ Available: August 1, 2020)

The Officer Class BATTLE CALL OPTIMUS PRIME figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from truck to robot mode in 14 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL OPTIMUS PRIME features voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds for a cool new play experience. Kids can use voice activation to armor up their OPTIMUS PRIME in translucent Energon Armor that flips out from behind the figure and onto the chest, complete with sound effects. With the included signature pull-n-covert weapon, OPTIMUS PRIME is ready for battle! Officer class BATTLE CALL OPTIMUS PRIME also says 20+ phrases such as “AUTOBOTS Unite!” and “AUOTBOTS Roll Out!”, and can command Trooper Class figures with interactive sounds. The OPTIMUS PRIME figure is inspired by the heroic AUTOBOT leader from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Officer Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at Walmart only.

Battle Call Optimus Prime Officer Class – Standard Mode

Battle Call Optimus Prime Officer Class – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Bumblebee Officer Class – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Bumblebee

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: August 1, 2020)

The Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE features voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds for a cool new play experience. Kids can use voice activation to armor up their BUMBLEBEE in translucent Energon Armor that flips out from behind the figure and onto the chest, complete with sound effects. With the included signature pull-n-covert weapon, BUMBLEBEE is ready for battle! Officer class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE also says 15+ phrases such as “AUTOBOTS, Unite! and “Go AUTOBOTS!”, and can command Trooper Class figures with interactive sounds. The BUMBLEBEE figure is inspired by the courageous AUTOBOT scout from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Officer Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Bumblebee Officer Class – Standard Mode

Battle Call Bumblebee Officer Class – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Meteorfire Trooper Class Wave 1 – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Trooper Meteorfire

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: August 1, 2020)

The Trooper Class BATTLE CALL METEORFIRE figure is an impressive 5.5 inches tall, includes a signature weapon and Energon Armor that attaches to the chest, and easily converts from vehicle to robot mode in 8 steps. Trooper Class BATTLE CALL METEORFIRE features voice-activated Energon Power lights that pulse through the chest for a cool new play experience! The METEORFIRE figure is inspired by the alien interpreter from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Trooper Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power lights and attachable Energon Armor. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Meteorfire Trooper Class Wave 1 – Standard Mode

Battle Call Meteorfire Trooper Class Wave 1 – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Bumblebee Trooper Class Wave 1 – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Trooper Bumblebee

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: August 1, 2020)

The Trooper Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 5.5 inches tall, includes a signature weapon and Energon Armor that attaches to the chest, and easily converts from vehicle to robot mode in 6 steps. Trooper Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE features voice-activated Energon Power lights that pulse through the chest for a cool new play experience! The BUMBLEBEE figure is inspired by the courageous AUTOBOT scout from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Trooper Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power lights and attachable Energon Armor. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Bumblebee Trooper Class Wave 1 – Standard Mode

Battle Call Bumblebee Trooper Class Wave 1 – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Wildwheel Trooper Class Wave 1 – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Trooper Wildwheel

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: August 1, 2020)

The Trooper Class BATTLE CALL WILDWHEEL figure is an impressive 5.5 inches tall, includes a signature weapon and Energon Armor that attaches to the chest, and easily converts from vehicle to robot mode in 6 steps. Trooper Class BATTLE CALL WILDWHEEL features voice-activated Energon Power lights that pulse through the chest for a cool new play experience! The WILDWHEEL figure is inspired by the intergalactic outlaw from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Trooper Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power lights and attachable Energon Armor. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Wildwheel Trooper Class Wave 1 – Standard Mode

Battle Call Wildwheel Trooper Class Wave 1 – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Megatron Trooper Class Wave 2 – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Trooper Megatron

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: October 1, 2020)

The Trooper Class BATTLE CALL MEGATRON figure is an impressive 5.5 inches tall, includes a signature weapon and Energon Armor that attaches to the chest, and easily converts from tank to robot mode in 11 steps. Trooper Class BATTLE CALL MEGATRON features voice-activated Energon Power lights that pulse through the chest for a cool new play experience! The MEGATRON figure is inspired by the ruthless DECEPTICON leader from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Trooper Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power lights and attachable Energon Armor. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Megatron Trooper Class Wave 2 – Standard Mode

Battle Call Megatron Trooper Class Wave 2 – Vehicle Mode

Battle Call Starscream Trooper Class Wave 2 – Armored Mode

Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Trooper Starscream

(Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: October 1, 2020)

The Trooper Class BATTLE CALL STARSCREAM figure is an impressive 5.5 inches tall, includes a signature weapon and Energon Armor that attaches to the chest, and easily converts from jet to robot mode in 6 steps. Trooper Class BATTLE CALL STARSCREAM features voice-activated Energon Power lights that pulse through the chest for a cool new play experience! The STARSCREAM figure is inspired by the scheming, second-in-command DECEPTICON from the TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CYBERVERSE ADVENTURES series, as seen on Cartoon Network and YouTube. With Battle Call Trooper Class figures, kids can lead the charge to action with voice-activated Energon Power lights and attachable Energon Armor. Collect other Battle Call Trooper and Officer Class figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to discover more exciting characters from the G1-inspired CYBERVERSE series – one of the best ways to introduce young and new fans to the exciting world of TRANSFORMERS! Available at most major toy retailers.

Battle Call Starscream Trooper Class Wave 2 – Standard Mode

Battle Call Starscream Trooper Class Wave 2 – Vehicle Mode